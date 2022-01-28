Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 29625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

AAWH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

