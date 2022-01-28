Ascential (LON:ASCL) PT Lowered to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 450 ($6.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445 ($6.00).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 347.20 ($4.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 322.20 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 405.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 413.91.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

