Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Up 260.6% in January

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 260.6% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. Ascom has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Get Ascom alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascom in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.