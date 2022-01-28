Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.66

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.66 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.59). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 65,723 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £187.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.66.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £4,662.99 ($6,291.14).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.