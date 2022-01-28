Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 1.6%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) shares traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 481.53 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 487.07 ($6.57). 34,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 124,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.68).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 506.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 507.02. The company has a market cap of £599.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Asia Dragon Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. Asia Dragon Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.