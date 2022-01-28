Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 10,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.