ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of ASML worth $614,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $764.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $786.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

