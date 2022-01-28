Assemble Protocol (ASM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.04 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $55.94 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

