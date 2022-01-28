Assetmark Inc. Acquires 53,892 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.28% of Timken worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

