Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,744,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.32% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $58.03.

