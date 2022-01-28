Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 115,526.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,097 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $93.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.71 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

