Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,274 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

