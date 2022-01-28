Assetmark Inc. Buys 33,213 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

