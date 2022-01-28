Assetmark Inc. Buys 51,048 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Yum China worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,734,000 after buying an additional 806,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after acquiring an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.