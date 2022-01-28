Assetmark Inc. Buys 61,791 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

