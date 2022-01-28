Assetmark Inc. Buys 7,200 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.64% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.