Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

