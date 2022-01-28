Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 113,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.