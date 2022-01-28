Assetmark Inc. Has $13.20 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $338,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

