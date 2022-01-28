Assetmark Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2,115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,582.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,844.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2,823.63. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,810.20 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

