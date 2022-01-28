Assetmark Inc. Has $16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955,947 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $35.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

