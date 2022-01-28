Assetmark Inc. Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.76% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

