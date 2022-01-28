Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

