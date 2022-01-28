Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

