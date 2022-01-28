Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,349,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

