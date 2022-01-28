Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $72.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $72.41 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

