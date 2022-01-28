Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.