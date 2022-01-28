Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $51.20 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4731 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.