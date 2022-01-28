Assetmark Inc. Invests $22.33 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 845.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1,928.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $599,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $87.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.