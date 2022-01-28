Assetmark Inc. Purchases 12,708 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $23,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 445,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.11 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $5.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

