Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,595 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $187.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.