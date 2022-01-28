Assetmark Inc. Purchases 284,208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 156,158.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,802,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,910,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,314,000 after buying an additional 210,381 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

