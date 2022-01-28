Assetmark Inc. Purchases 5,890 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.89 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

