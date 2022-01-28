Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after purchasing an additional 323,503 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,773,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.