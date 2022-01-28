Assetmark Inc. Sells 9,433 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,311,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.