Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,082,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Sanderson Farms as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 44.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $183.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

