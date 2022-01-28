Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 102,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

