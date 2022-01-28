Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Astrotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,974.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

