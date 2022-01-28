Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.29. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 2,947,789 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$653.98 million and a P/E ratio of 40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$271.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2609886 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

