Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 64.7% in January

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
Atico Mining Company Profile
