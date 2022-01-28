Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 246.4% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.20.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

