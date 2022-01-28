Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Copco in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.22 per share for the year.

ATLKY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.00.

Atlas Copco stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 118,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,026. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

