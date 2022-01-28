Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.56.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $290.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

