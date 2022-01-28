Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $290.89, but opened at $316.00. Atlassian shares last traded at $297.21, with a volume of 39,467 shares.

The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.