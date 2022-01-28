Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

