Atomic Wallet Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,500.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $26,500.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

