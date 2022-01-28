ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATSAF. Maxim Group upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ATSAF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

