ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATSAF. Maxim Group upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ATSAF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Analyst Recommendations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

