AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,014 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.