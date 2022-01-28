AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

