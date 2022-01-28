Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AUSI stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
About Aura Systems
